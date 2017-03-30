Hyderabad

HMDA to recruit planning officers on contract

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to recruit 40 junior planning officers and 50 junior technical personnel on contract basis for clearing the pending applications filed under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) and Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), plus also for preparing the Master Plan. This was decided at the 22nd executive meeting held in the head office on Thursday and presided over by HMDA Commissioner T. Chiranjeevulu, a press release said.

