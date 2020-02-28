HMDA to beautify median on highway to Yadadri

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has taken it upon itself to green and beautify the central median on National Highway 163 which leads to the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri. Works towards the same have been launched by the Urban Forestry wing of HMDA on Thursday.
A total of 30 km of the median on the four-lane highway between Ghatkesar and Rayagiri will be planted and beautified in the coming two months with an expenditure of ₹ 5.55 crore, a statement from HMDA informed.
The urban development authority has received directions for beautification of median from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, issued after reluctance from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to develop the same.
Plans have been prepared for planting a total of 3.72 lakh saplings on the highway, the statement said.
