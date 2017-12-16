HMDA ties up with Ford

Ford and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess the feasibility of a common digital mobility solution for city commuters.

Ford will collaborate and work with the civic authorities to analyse the capital’s existing transportation system and design tech-based mobility solutions to improve commuter experience by optimising efficiency for transport operators and reduce congestion.

While different modes of public transport such as light rail, metro and buses co-exist here, 800 vehicles are added to the city’s streets each day.

Ford is to engage with relevant stakeholders and explore solutions in digital cashless one-time payments, mobile-based ticketing and smart card payments for passengers transiting through different modes of transport.

It will work on technology-aided solutions to help commuters spend less time when switching between various modes of transport, improve predictability and thereby reduce gridlocks.

The study will also analyse how multiple modes of transport are used by citizens every day in an effort to identify areas of improvement.

“Hyderabad has a significant advantage due to its excellent infrastructure and connectivity. This MoU would further it and make commute within the city more convenient for all,” said IT & Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

“We are working with cities to help address growing transportation challenges by partnering with local development authorities like HMDA and offer technology solutions to help find new ways to make commuters’ journey seamless,” said R. Mahadevan, Director, Ford Smart Mobility, India.

Earlier this year, Ford started working with Indore and Mumbai to find customised mobility solutions for multi-modal transport, encouraging use of public transit system and improving road safety.