HMDA steps in to halt Khajaguda destruction

Billions of years’ old Khajaguda rock formation’s western edge has been filled with rubble and debris. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

A First Information Report against four persons, suspension of Village Revenue Assistant, and placement of six security guards were some of the measures announced by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to protect the Khajaguda rock formation.

The steps to protect the site was shared by Mr. Kumar about the 2.5 billion-years-old Khajaguda rock formation in the western part of Hyderabad. The rock formation, listed as a heritage site, has been under threat with dumping of debris by builders, drilling and blasting. The activity accelerated over the past few weeks forcing rock climbers and activists to protest at the destruction.

After a sustained campaign in newspapers and social media, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao directed the principal secretary to inquire into the issue. On Thursday morning, Mr. Kumar shared the message on social media listing the steps being taken:

“1. FIR 222/2022 against 4 persons for encroaching & destroying in S No 452/1 & 454/1 of P’guda(v); 2. VRA is suspended for dereliction; 3. (6) security guards placed by @HMDA_Gov 24/7. We will protect”.

Over the past few weeks, hundreds of trees have been buried under the soil in the upper portion of the site. A new pathway to bring in earthmovers has been made on the eastern side of the site. The announcement today gave a line of hope for civic groups trying to preserve the heritage site.