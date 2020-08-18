HMDA readies 50,000 green Ganeshas for free distribution

Engg, medical students have contributed to making of idols

Several of the eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to be distributed free of cost by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) this year, have in them the labour of engineering and medical students.

HMDA has kept ready a total of 50,000 Ganesh idols for distribution, after commissioning them from the potter community of the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Owing to the COVID lockdown and the subsequent closure of colleges, educational institutions and universities, youth from the community have been staying home. Several of them in their graduation, engineering and medical courses, have contributed their labour to making the idols as part of the traditional occupation, a statement from the HMDA said.

HMDA has roped in the Telangana State Potters’ Association for making of the eight-inch idols for distribution, which has in turn, handed over the responsibility to 150 potter families in the three districts.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, and HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar will launch distribution of idols at the Press Club here on Wednesday.

HMDA has undertaken the distribution of clay idols for the past eight years, to bring down pollution in the Hussainsagar, by discouraging chemical colours. Every year, idols are commissioned through Telangana State Potters’ Association. A price of ₹27.9 per idol is paid to the association by HMDA.

A total of 320 potters had been trained in modern clay pottery two years ago at the Swamy Ramananda Teertha Rural Institute, facilitated by Telangana BC Welfare Department. The master trainers have, in turn, trained close to 4,000 potters in all 33 districts of the State, in making of clay containers, diyas, clay water bottles and Ganesh idols.