HMDA racing to meet Formula E Championship deadlines

Work in progress on the NTR Marg for the Formula E Racing Championship, a prestigious international electric car racing event, to be held on February 11 next year, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has switched gears to speed up the works for the first ever Formula E Race Championship to be hosted by the city on February 11 next year.

The city is going to host the fourth round of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the single-seater electric cars motorsport championship to be held between January and July 2023. The event will take place in the centre of the city, along the edge of the Hussainsagar.

Starting point of the racing track is opposite the NTR Garden, from where it would pass via NTR Marg, IMAX road and close at the starting point in a loop, covering a total length of 2.8 km, officials said.

Work has been accelerated for laying of the track, while the central median is being spruced up by replacing the existing concrete blocks with new ones. Several trees on the median have been pruned of branches, as a preparatory step for their translocation.

“The effort is to minimise dislocation of trees. We have modified the actual route keeping the bigger trees intact. The smaller ones are being translocated to the maximum extent, that too after getting them approved by the Tree Protection Committee,” Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and Commissioner-HMDA Arvind Kumar informed.

There will be 17 turns/curves on the track, and each will be named for the purpose of the race.

The average width of the track is 11 metres and to maintain the curvature/ super elevation, the width varies between 11 and 15 metres at some locations as per the norms of the FIA (International Automobile Federation), the governing body of several automobile racing events, including the Formula E.

The track is being developed by the Hyderabad Motor Racing Private Limited (HMRPL), under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme, with an additional cost of ₹7 crores for the civil works released by HMDA.

HMRPL has spent a total ₹110 crore so far, for the concrete blocks, debris fences and pit lanes, designed as per the norms specified by FIA. The cost is likely to reach up to ₹140 crore, official sourced informed.

Grand stands or the spectators’ galleries are being planned by the Formula E promoter for a total capacity of around 35,000 people.

A total 12 FIA pit garages will be set up for competing teams near IMAX turning, for which the work is in progress by the promoter. Four pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand stands.

Officials have informed that the works are targeted for completion by November 10, and trial run is scheduled for November 19 and 20.