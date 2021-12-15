Hyderabad

HMDA official arrested by ACB for taking bribe

A serving police officer of the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested for accepting a bribe, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) stated.

According to the ACB, the officer Gyara Jagan was the former DSP, Enforcement, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, and was awaiting fresh posting. He allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 4 lakh and had accepted ₹ 2 lakh.

Another person, identified as Bonela Ramu, an outsourced private security guard posted at the HMDA too was arrested.

The ACB stated that the accused overlooked deviations in apartments at Mallampet village in Dundigal Municipality which the complainant, identified as B Koteshwara Rao, Managing Director of Prajapati Constructions, had constructed.


