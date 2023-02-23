HMDA notifies colony park for sale, faces residents’ ire

February 23, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in its recent notification for the e-auction of land parcels, has put on sale a plot earmarked for colony park, triggering protests from the local residents.

The 484-square yard plot in Bachupally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district was offered by HMDA for an up-set price of ₹40,000 per square yard, in its notification of February 6.

The last date for registration for prospective buyers is February 27 and the online auction will be conducted on March 1, for a total 39 stray bits in three districts— Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy.

Members of the Kousalya Community Welfare Association, representing Kousalya Colony in Bachupally, rose in unison to protest the move. They conducted a demonstration and march to the site they named as ‘Banyan Tree Park’ for the huge banyan tree within the premises.

They showed copies of the reply furnished by the Nizampet Municipal Corporation under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, certifying that the plot was earmarked for a park, and also the layout copy stamped by the corporation that shows the park site as credentials.

“Made around 15 years ago, this layout was approved by the village panchayat as Nizampet was not a corporation then. Later, we got all our plots regularised, and the layout which was transferred from the panchayat to the corporation shows the plot as park. How can HMDA sell it,” questions welfare association president Ranjith Kumar.

HMDA officials, in turn, blame the Revenue department which had furnished the details of the isolated bits in various districts, which may be put up for the e-auction.

Mr. Ranjith Kumar suspects devious motives behind the move, as the plot had been previously the target for partially successful attempts at encroachment by a local leader. Such attempts had been thwarted by the municipal authorities in 2021, who brought down the precast walls erected separating over 200 square yards of the original 692 square yards.

“The leader later produced title documents with a different survey number, claiming the same piece of land. When we complained to the Nizampet Municipal Commissioner, he recommended a resurvey by the Assistant Director, Survey, Settlement & Land Records, which has not happened till now,” Mr. Ranjith Kumar relates.

The 484 square yards put up for auction is after leaving out the disputed portion, which only strengthens the suspicion about collusion at some level, he says.

The association has addressed letters to the district collector as well as the municipal commissioner bringing the issue to their notice and requesting them to leave the site for the park, even if it came under the Revenue department’s jurisdiction.

Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekanand, too, has addressed a letter to Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar, urging him to cancel auction of the plot and facilitate development of a park there.

