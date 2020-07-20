HMDA for land pooling, development in 3 villages

The HMDA has entered into an agreement with farmers of three villages under its jurisdiction for land pooling and area development as per the terms of the recently-declared land pooling policy of the government.

The villages include Bogaram of Ghatkesar mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Lemur in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district and Malkapur village in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The combined land to be pooled under the notification issued on Sunday amounts to over 678 acres from three villages. Of these, over 104 acres are from Lemur village, 219 acres from Bogaram village, and 355 acres from Malkapur village.

Seeking to project it as response to the policy, which has enhanced the owners’ share from 50% to 60%, sources from HMDA said that the response was more overwhelming from Bogaram village, where land owners are vying to hand over 1,000 more acres.

According to the recently-issued guidelines for land pooling, area development plan, development scheme and other land assemblage projects under HMDA, the urban development authority’s share will be 40% of the developed land, while land owners get 60%. Earlier, the land was being equally shared between HMDA and the owners after development.

Besides, HMDA would bear the nala charges, registration and stamp duty of the sale deeds for allocated sites, and land use conversion charges too on behalf of plot owners.

HMDA has successfully developed the Uppal Bagayat layout under the land pooling scheme, and also auctioned part of the plots recently.