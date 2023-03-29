ADVERTISEMENT

HMDA bulldozes encroachment on prime land in Shamshabad in post-midnight operation

March 29, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has thwarted attempts to encroach its prime land in Shamshabad on Tuesday, by planning and executing a five-hour, post-midnight operation of demolition.

As per details shared by HMDA, efforts were on for a few months, towards encroachment of 50 acres on 181-acre land of HMDA in Shamshabad municipality.

Unrelated survey numbers were shown as proof to occupy the piece of land acquired in 1990 by the then government for a truck terminal, a statement from HMDA informed. The terminal could not be built owing to restrictions under the GO 111, sources informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

HMDA is growing a nursery on about 20 acres of the land, while two acres has been allotted to vegetable and non-vegetarian markets. Further, 30 guntas has been allocated for building municipal office, the note said.

After studying the land records and taking legal aspects into consideration, higher officials of HMDA in coordination with the Cyberabad police commissioner, gave a go-ahead for the demolition process which began at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, and continued up to 8 a.m. A total 100 officials and staff from HMDA and Cyberabad Police participated in the clearance drive for which roads leading to the site were blocked.

HMDA will begin to build a fencing around the land parcel to protect it, the note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US