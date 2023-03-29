HMDA bulldozes encroachment on prime land in Shamshabad in post-midnight operation

March 29, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has thwarted attempts to encroach its prime land in Shamshabad on Tuesday, by planning and executing a five-hour, post-midnight operation of demolition.

As per details shared by HMDA, efforts were on for a few months, towards encroachment of 50 acres on 181-acre land of HMDA in Shamshabad municipality.

Unrelated survey numbers were shown as proof to occupy the piece of land acquired in 1990 by the then government for a truck terminal, a statement from HMDA informed. The terminal could not be built owing to restrictions under the GO 111, sources informed.

HMDA is growing a nursery on about 20 acres of the land, while two acres has been allotted to vegetable and non-vegetarian markets. Further, 30 guntas has been allocated for building municipal office, the note said.

After studying the land records and taking legal aspects into consideration, higher officials of HMDA in coordination with the Cyberabad police commissioner, gave a go-ahead for the demolition process which began at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, and continued up to 8 a.m. A total 100 officials and staff from HMDA and Cyberabad Police participated in the clearance drive for which roads leading to the site were blocked.

HMDA will begin to build a fencing around the land parcel to protect it, the note said.