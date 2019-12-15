HMDA bags ₹155 cr. on first day of Uppal Bagayat auction

On the first day of e-auction of plots in its Uppal Bagayat layout on Saturday, HMDA got the highest price of ₹77,000 per square yard for a 166-square-yard residential plot.
HMDA has garnered over ₹155 crore by way of the auctions on the first day.
A total of 58 plots were up for auction, conducted in two sessions. Four plots received only a single bid and hence will be cancelled, while two plots did not have any takers.
The lowest price was ₹30,200 for a plot of 1,775 square yards. The average price realised in the first session for 29 plots was ₹60,452 per square yard, and in the second session, it was ₹46,588 per square yard. During the first level of e-auction in April this year, the highest price realised was ₹73,900 per square yard, and the average bid was for ₹51,516 per square yard.
The e-auction will go on for two more days.
