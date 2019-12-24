HM Reddy Award for filmmaker

Noted Telugu director and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja has been selected for this year’s HM Reddy Award.
The award was instituted by city-based organisation Aakriti in the memory of H.M. Reddy who introduced sound in Telugu cinema and directed the first Telugu talkie, Bhakta Prahlada. H. M. Reddy directed a good number of films subsequently and was credited with introducing Telugu stalwarts like Rajanala and Kantarao.
Telangana State advisor K.V. Ramanachary presented the award to Mr. Bharadwaja at a function held at his camp office here on Tuesday. Mr. Ramanachary recalled the contribution of H.M. Reddy as well as Mr. Bharadwaja to the Telugu films. Backward Classes Commission member Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, and Telangana Nataka Academy chairman Badmi Shivakumar participated in the event.
