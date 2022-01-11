HLF to go virtual for the second year

The 12th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) will be 100% virtual for the second year in a row in view of COVID-related restrictions.

“We had hoped for a live event with full public participation and interaction but the conditions are not conducive. We didn’t want to experiment with hybrid format and take risk,” said IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is part of the organising committee of HLF. “UK is the guest nation for this edition and we will have participation by UK-based organisations. Punjabi will be the language in focus,” informed Mr. Ranjan.

All the sessions will be live-streamed on YouTube and workshop participants will get a Zoom link to participate, said T. Vijay Kumar, founding member of HLF.

Commemorating the memory of Ajay Gandhi, the moving force behind HLF, renowned vocalist T.M. Krishna will perform at the event. “We will also have virtual exhibitions including one by Aga Khan Trust for Culture which will showcase the conservation effort at the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex over the past decade,” said Amita Desai of HLF.