Hitching a safe ride

All may not be lost for those who forget or leave behind valuables in autorickshaws.

With details of the vehicle displayed behind the driver’s seat, passengers can scan the QR code and contact the driver even after their trip gets over. Wary passengers are even snapping pictures of the display board and sharing those with their near and dear ones apart from giving feedback about the journey.

“Many passengers complain about rash driving, overcharging, bad language and drunk driving on www.safegaadi.com,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic)-Hyderabad, adding that many lost items are traced and handed over to the passengers.

He revealed that the police will soon have digital data of over 1 lakh autorickshaws. “So far, over 73,000 autorickshaws have registered under the ‘My Auto Is Safe’ initiative since its launch in January,” Mr Kumar said.

Under the project, traffic police in collaboration with ThinkMax Solution are collecting details of autorickshaw owners, drivers and their contact numbers along with photographs. “Tamper-proof UV printed aluminium sheet with details of the vehicle and a QR code is displayed in the vehicle and two waterproof stickers pasted on the front and rear sides of the vehicle,” he said.

Passengers can also seek immediate assistance from the police on WhatsApp (9490616690) or through Dial 100. The initiative is also expected to help the police curb illegal plying of three-wheelers.

Mr. Kumar said till October 31 this year, over 8,000 passengers shared feedback about their trip. “While 6,000 gave positive feedback, nearly 2,000 people lodged complaints about their journey and bad behaviour of the drivers,” the city traffic police chief said.