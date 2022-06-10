Hitachi Vantara facility opened in Hyderabad

Digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions firm Hitachi Vantara has opened its first Hitachi Application Reliability Centre (HARC) in the country here.

The 4,000 sq ft centre of excellence will help optimise cloud workloads for clients across the globe. The firm, which is a subsidiary of Hitachi, in a release on Wednesday, said the HARC reinforces its commitment to scale up India operations.

India continues to be Hitachi Vantara’s largest services base with more than 3,500 employees. With the goal of adding up to 400 members, the centre brings together best-in-class frameworks, design patterns, automated tools, and people to deliver Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) as-a-service and round-the-clock cloud management, it said.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first Hitachi Application Reliability Centre site in India, an important growth market for Hitachi Vantara and a critical centre of services capabilities,” said Gopikrishna Balijepally, India Leader, Hitachi Vantara.