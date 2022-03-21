History sheeter stabbed to death in Balapur limits in Hyderabad

March 21, 2022 04:06 IST

Ilyas Nawab, a history-sheeter in his mid-30s, was killed by unknown persons in Balapur police limits late evening on Sunday.

Police at the crime scene said the victim showed multiple stab injuries all over the body and was rushed to a hospital, and he breathed his last during emergency intervention. The incident took place around 9.45 p.m., reportedly over incidents related to past rivalry.

According to the police, Nawab was involved in several cases such as extortion, land grabbing and attempt to murder in Pahadi Shareef police station limits in the past. A rowdysheet was also opened against him in 2011.

A recent video of the victim, speaking to a media outlet, showed Nawab as a water plant operator in Balapur. The September 2021 record also shows the victim alleging harassment and threat to his life by a group. Balapur police have registered a case and an investigation was opened.