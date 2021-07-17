History-sheeter murdered

A history-sheeter, allegedly involved in as many as 31 cases, was murdered on Saturday in Chaderghat police station limits.

The victim, Syed Mushtaquddin, was murdered in Old Malakpet with sharp objects, resulting in instant death, said police, adding that the attack took place around 1 am on Friday. His body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

The accused are Mahmood Jabri alias Bhainswala Mahmood (35) and Ayub bin Alvi, both history-sheeters too. Jabri’s

Police said that apart from being involved in over 30 cases, the Preventive Detention Act was invoked against the victim thrice over a period of two years, 2013 and 2014. Police booked a murder case and taken the accused into custody. An investigation is under way.