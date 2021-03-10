Hyderabad

History-sheeter murdered

A history-sheeter was murdered by unknown persons in the Nade Ali Baig area of Old City late on Tuesday night.

Mohammed Parvez alias Farruh Don was attacked with sharp edged weapons and died on the spot.

Police suspect that previous enmity with a group of persons, including another history-sheeter, led to the attack.

According to Parvez’s family members, his minor younger brother was also killed a few years ago.

They suspect that the same group was behind the attack. The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital and a murder case was booked.

