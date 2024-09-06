Hiranandani Group firm Yotta to set up 25,000 GPU supercomputer in Hyderabad’s AI City 

Hiranandani Group company Yotta Data Services plans to establish an AI supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs in the AI City proposed be establish near Hyderabad by Telangana government.

In the first phase, the supercomputer comprising 4,000 high performance GPUs and the first data centre within the campus, Yotta H1, will be operational within two years, the company said after it signed an MoU with Telangana government on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

The supercomputer will be established within a purpose-built high density liquid cooled data centre campus. Without specifying a timeline, it said the AI supercomputer powered by 25,000 GPUs and the 50 MW AI Cloud Data Centre campus on completion will transform Hyderabad’s AI landscape. The facility will play a role in the development of the AI City for which the State government has set aside 200 acres.

The AI cloud data centre campus will house a specialised GPU cloud infrastructure providing access to high-performance computing resources powered by around 4,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs (and/or equivalent and higher from NVIDIA and other chip manufacturers), with the capacity to scale up to 25,000 GPUs over time, all connected with high-speed InfiniBand or equivalent ethernet networking.

The company said it will provide a suite of products and services to support customers in developing AI models and putting them for inferencing usage through a flexible pay as you use model on an online self-service platform, ensuring on-demand access to AI resources and services tailored to their specific needs. The services will be tailored to meet the needs of startups, educational institutions, research labs, enterprises, and government bodies.

IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Yotta Data Services co-founder, MD and CEO Sunil Gupta signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Global AI Summit held in Hyderabad.

