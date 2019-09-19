Hindi imposition will lead to north-south divide: Shashidhar

Senior Congress leader and former Vice-Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority, Marri Shashidhar Reddy has termed Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement on ‘One nation one language’ as a prescription for a serious north-south divide and urged him to treat the push for Hindi language as a closed subject.

In a letter written to Mr. Amit Shah, he said Home Ministers in the past may have expressed a similar desire but it is his track record that has led to serious apprehensions. “Any attempt by you to stoke fire, blinded by the desire to simply implement the RSS agenda, please be forewarned, could well be like sowing the seeds for Balkanisation of India,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also reminded how Pakistan broke up and East Pakistan became Bangladesh and language issue was one of the key factors apart from Pakistan’s attempt to flex its muscles because of its brute majority in their Parliament.

He argued that the statement on Hindi is being viewed by the southern Indian States not only from language issue point but also the economic and political factors. As per 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations the southern States contribute more to the nation’s tax kitty but are getting lesser as their share as their population declined by four percentage points whereas economically weaker States would get more funds because of their population. This was done based on 2011 population census.

Similarly, if reallocation of Lok Sabha seats is done today on the basis of the present (2011) population, five southern States - Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will stand to lose a minimum of 33 out of the existing total number of 129 Lok Sabha seats. The Lok Sabha seats reallocation is due in 2026, he said.

He said Mr. Amit Shah’s statement is being viewed in the background of these factors as well. He further added that the time-tested “Three language Formula” was the only solution. “You have to take a step backwards to categorically assure the people of the southern states that there will be no attempt to impose Hindi.”