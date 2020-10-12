Himayatsagar reservoir close to full tank level

Once full, flood water would be released into Musi; may cause inundation in nearby areas

Incessant rains during September and October have seen one-half of the twin reservoirs receive inflows almost up to the full tank level (FTL), bringing cheer to heritage lovers and activists fighting to save the two water bodies.

Himayatsagar reservoir may reach the full tank level for the first time since 2010, given that heavy rain warning has been issued for the coming two days, say officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board.

Reserves in Himayatsagar tank are inching towards the FTL, and once it is reached, officials sounding warnings on Monday said the reservoir gates would be opened to let the flood water into the Musi River, which could result in inundation of areas bordering the river.

As per information last received, water level in the reservoir was hovering at 1,762 feet, a little short of the FTL of 1,763.5 feet. Against the full capacity of 2.97 tmcft, the tank is holding 2.603 tmcft of water.

Hyderabad and Rangareddy district administrations, along with GHMC and police have been alerted about the possible flooding, an information note from the water board said. Osmansagar reservoir, however, has not seen much inflows, say officials.