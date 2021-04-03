Hike in retirement age blow to youth: Jeevan Reddy

‘CM took the decision to escape from immediate financial burden’

Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy said that the increase in retirement age of government employees was a bane for unemployed youth and the government was trying to escape from huge payments it had to make to the retiring employees.

“It is not out of love for employees, the CM took the decision to escape from the immediate financial burden and at the same time, dealt a big blow to the aspirations of youngsters waiting for employment opportunities,” Mr. Reddy said at a press conference here on Friday.

Speaking at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Mr. Reddy said that the government was provoking youngsters on the employment issue and this was leading to suicidal tendencies. Sunil Naik’s death is nothing but a reflection of the lack of confidence educated youngsters have on the government. The CM should take moral responsibility of youngsters, he said, adding that the dissatisfaction among youth should be contained.

Realising the danger bells at least now, Mr. KCR should take steps to fill up the 1.91 lakh vacancies in the government sector reported by the Biswal Committee. He reminded that not a single Group-I notification was given since the formation of Telangana and so were recruitment in schools. Youngsters sacrificed their time and energy in the Telangana movement expecting huge employment opportunities and the government should realise this important aspect.