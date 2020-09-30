Highway burglars who looted over 2,400 smartphones held

Abhinay Deshpande

30 September 2020 22:23 IST

The nomadic gang gets paid in advance by the kingpins to commit the thefts

The highway burglaries involving containers carrying smartphones appear to have deep-rooted international network, as the Medak police have apprehended a gang of the nomadic Kanjarbhat community in Madhya Pradesh.

They get paid in advance by the ‘network’ operating from various parts of the country to commit the thefts. After getting instructions and details from the kingpins, the gang trails the consignment from the place of origin and would break into moving or stationary vehicles using high-end equipment at a ‘right place’. As a result, the driver or the cleaner would know about the theft only after a few hours from their previous halt, said a senior officer associated with the investigation of the case.

In Medak, where 2,442 smartphones worth around ₹ 2 crore were stolen from a container truck, the driver Srinivas noticed the tampering with the lock only after he had cruised for another 250 km when he stopped the vehicle for refuelling at Ichoda in Adilabad district. The offence took place at a roadside dhaba at Masaipet on September 16 when the driver halted for dinner.

Well-oiled network

The gang committed similar thefts in Chitttor and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh on August 26 and September 17, respectively. “After committing the theft, the accused gang members would hand over the booty to the well-oiled network of receivers, who further move the consignment to the borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the officer told The Hindu, adding that the receivers would also use waterway to smuggle the contraband. This particular gang is specialised only in smartphones and other elections devices.

“If one looks at the way three offences took place in AP and Telangana, there is a common link of stealing the in-transit goods,” the officer said. So far, the teams of Medak police have apprehended six members and are still working on tracking and busting the larger network of the case.

“We caught the accused, the vehicles involved in the offence, and mobile phones to the extent of 80 percent of lost property in Madhya Pradesh, with our teams camping and working hard on tracking the evidence all through,” the officer said.

When asked about the involvement of insiders, including people from the mobile phone company or the transport agency, the officer said, “It is still under examination and soon more facts will come out.”