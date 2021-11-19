High wave warning and rainfall sounded for TN, south AP, Puducherry

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 00:03 IST

Fishermen advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal

High wave/ocean state warning/alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in view of the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast that moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 23 kmph during past three hours and lay centred about 250 km south-southeast of Chennai, 220 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 210 km east- northeast of Karaikal .

It is very likely to continue to move west–northwestwards and cross north TN and south AP coasts between Puducherry and Chennai by early morning of November 19 (Friday), said a joint ‘Ocean State Forecast’ bulletin issued by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) - India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday evening.

High waves in the range of 2.5 – 3.4 metres are forecasted off Northern TN coast (from Point Calimer to Pulicat) with surface current speeds varying between 75 - 195 cm/sec. High waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.4 metres are predicted off southern TN coast (from Kolachal to Kilakarai) with current speeds varying between 44 - 75 cm/sec.

In AP, high waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.4 metres are forecasted along the coast between Dugarajapatnam to Baruva with current speeds varying between 75 - 175 cm/sec. Offshore around the system, high waves in the range of 2.7 – 3.7 metres are forecasted about 250 km east -southeast of Chennai with surface current speeds varying between 75 - 185 cm/sec.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off TN, Puducherry and south AP during next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over TN, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, south coastal AP and south interior Karnataka.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off TN, south AP and Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours and decrease gradually thereafter. Flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region are forecast.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, damage to roads, horticulture and disruption of traffic in major cities is likely and citizens have been advised not to stay in vulnerable structures in these areas.