High-time govt. trained co-op tribunal members: Telangana High Court

Allegations of irregularities in maintaining the docket

Stating that there were errors and failure in adhering to procedures in an order issued by a member of Cooperative Tribunal-Hyderabad, Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court observed that it was high time government imparted training to the tribunal members.

Government was appointing officers of the Co-operative department (not below the rank of Additional Registrar) as members of the Co-operative Tribunals. These members are assigned the responsibilities on a par with judicial officers. They hear cases, maintain dockets, pass orders in interlocutory applications and hear appeals.

However, “no formal training is imparted to them,” the judge said while delivering a verdict in a writ petition filed by Vardhaman Mahila Co-operative Urban Bank challenging an order passed by Co-operative Tribunal. Noting that there were irregularities in maintaining the docket by the tribunal member, the judge said that it seemed the tribunal members lacked appropriate training and sensitisation. Justice K. Lakshman mentioned that the HC imparts training to newly-selected junior civil judges and district judges even to learn adjudication skills. Quasi-judicial functions are assigned to officials of Revenue, Labour and Tribal departments. They take final call on matters relating to important rights of citizens.

Therefore, the government should urgently take note of the issue and initiate pro-active steps for the training of officers of different departments concerned, the judge said in the verdict. This would help in proper dispensation of justice and resolving disputes in accordance with law.

Referring to the order passed by the tribunal member on April 19, 2018, Justice K. Lakshman observed that procedures established by the law were not followed in delivering the order. The docket was not maintained properly and even no reasons were mentioned justifying the order.

The judge also noted that serious allegations of correction of date of the order on the docket and not giving opportunity to the other party were made in the case. One of the parties even complained to the HC referring to correction of date on the docket. The tribunal member was also accused of not being on the Bench on the date of issuing the order.