High-risk areas in Warangal declared as ‘no movement’ zones

The lives of those residing in select colonies were put on ‘pause mode’ with the district administration declaring them as ‘no movement’ zones. Residents are not allowed to come out even for necessities as the administration promises to deliver them through volunteers.

The district administration has identified 15 localities as high-risk zones where the chances of spread of the dreaded coronavirus is more. From these localities as many as 23 positive cases were reported and hence the decision.

On Monday, urban district Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, City Police Commissioner V Ravinder, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, DM&HO Lalitha Devi and others visited Mominpura Colony in Rangasaipeta. They asked the residents not to come out and give a list of necessities to the volunteers visiting door to door. The same would be delivered the following day.

Barricades erected

The officials erected barricades closing down these localities and posted additional police force round the clock. The district, including those in erstwhile Warangal, witnessed sudden spurt in COVID-19 positive cases as scores of people attended the religious conference at Delhi. A total of 23 positive cases were reported in Warangal Urban district, two in Jangaon district, two in Mulugu district, one each in Bhupalpalli and Mahabubabad district. There were no cases in Warangal rural district.

It may be noted that the urban district administration has declared the following localities as ‘no movement’ zones since Sunday afternoon. They are - Julaiwada, Subedari, Eidga, Kumarpally, Mandi Bazar, Pochamma Maidan, Charbouli, Kasibugga, Ganesh Nagar, Nizampura, Laxmipuram, Rangampet, Shambhunipet, Bapuji Nagar and Chintagattu camp, which have witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Scores of people were put in quarantine at various facilities all over erstwhile Warangal district. In Jangaon district, 72 persons suspected of COVID-19 symptoms were put in isolation at the social welfare school in the town. Two persons who tested positive were sent to Hyderabad.

Mr. Ravinder said they were allowing people to come out only in case of emergency and otherwise, they would be booked for violation of lockdown orders and their vehicles would be seized.