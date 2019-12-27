High-power committee to monitor civic works sought

A PIL petition alleging that State government wings had failed to provide basic civic amenities like proper roads, health and hygiene during rainy season was filed in Telangana High Court on Thursday.

A 49-year-old businessman G. Satya Naresh Kumar, who filed the plea, requested the High Court to constitute a High Power Monitoring Committee to oversee maintenance of roads, adequate water supply and removal of garbage in the State capital. The petitioner also pleaded that such committee should also supervise measures taken for safe and hygienic living of people in GHMC area.

The petitioner asked the court to call for a detailed master plan from the GHMC to plan future expansion of the city and arrangements being made to face emergency situations . He requested the court to call for a detailed report from the GHMC on amounts spent on maintenance and repairs of the roads in the city and steps being taken to clear the clogged sewage lines.

Observing that a clean environment and basic amenities of life are guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution as part of right to life, the petitioner said the GHMC and the water supply and sewerage board were failing to provide basic civic facilities to people. They GHMC and the sewerage board failed to achieve goals envisaged and adopted under 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda resolution (71/256) of the United Nations General Assembly, the petitioner charged.

Citing reports of different newspapers, he said that the roads damaged during rains were not repaired and the medical facilities extended by the government were not sufficient to meed the medical emergencies of people. Referring to newspaper reports, he said the rain had played havoc in city turning many roads into rivulets and created massive traffic jams.