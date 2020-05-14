Hyderabad

High liquor tax in AP invites smuggling from TS

Jogulamba-Gadwal police register over 20 cases of bootlegging in last 4-5 days

The 75% tax on alcohol by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has led to an upsurge in bootlegging from Telangana.

In the last 4-5 days alone, police at Jogulamba-Gadwal registered more than 20 cases of bootlegging against people trying to surreptitiously smuggle alcohol to Kurnool.

This raises questions about border security and puts in the spotlight the police apparatus in both the Telugu states.

Officials maintain that bootleggers are using interior roads instead of highways and are hence able to cross borders, but they were being caught and booked.

Sources, however, told The Hindu that many cases may have gone unnoticed, since people on both sides of the border are well related and are using these family and social connections to smuggle alcohol in various quantities, from single bottles to entire crates.

It may be recalled here that the Telangana government had imposed 11% to 16% additional tax on alcohol after the wine shops were opened last week, which makes booze far cheaper in this State than AP.

On Thursday alone, police seized 1,389 quarter bottles of liquor in Alampur area from a group of people, who were smuggling it to Kurnool through agriculture fields.

“So far, we have seized more than 450 litres of liquor from 44 people and booked over 20 cases,” said Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao.

She said that they also seized 25 bikes, five cars and an auto.

Gadwal district has 28 liquor shops, out of which three are at the villages on the inter-state border.

Police said that on several occasions, people from Kurnool are coming to Pullur and other villages on bikes, cars and even on foot, to purchase and take liquor back to their State to make a fast buck.

“Many are keeping their bikes on the border, crossing the river bed and buying liquor,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

He said that police and excise department personnel in AP should be more stringent.

“People buying more liquor in Gadwal is good for our exchequer, but they should not smuggle it,” the officer said.

Police also instructed wine shop owners to not sell liquor in huge quantities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:02:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/high-liquor-tax-in-ap-invites-smuggling-from-ts/article31585832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY