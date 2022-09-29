High-end research equipment inaugurated at NIT Warangal

Special Correspondent WARANGAL
September 29, 2022 20:29 IST

A high-end research equipment called ‘CHNS Analyser’ was inaugurated at the Department of Civil Engineering and Central Research Instrumentation Facility (CRIF) in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, by NIT director N.V. Ramana Rao on Thursday.

A one-day workshop was conducted to demonstrate the ‘CHNS Analyser’ on the occasion. This instrument is used to conduct elemental analysis of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and sulphur percentages in a given sample.

It is used for testing in the areas of pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural industries, coal, polymers, explosives and building materials, among others. It will help augment the interdisciplinary research activity.

Meanwhile, it was announced that a three-day annual technical festival called TECHNOZION 2022 will start at NIT, Warangal, from December 16.

The fest seeks to provide a platform for budding engineers and scientists from all over the world to interact, share and gain knowledge in various fields of science and technology.

