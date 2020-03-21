High demand for disinfectant spraying

Calls to GHMC for disinfectant spraying have multiplied from various localities, as the number of coronavirus-infected is growing by the day in the city.

In fact, VIP residences which would routinely refuse inspections by GHMC teams during Dengue outbreak, are allowing uninhibited access now for spraying, sources said.

GHMC Sanitation and Entomology teams have begun spraying localities where there is a possibility of COVID-19 spread. They include areas where COVID-19 patients had been staying, or have visited, areas where contacts of the patients visited, and also in localities where persons arriving from abroad are home quarantined.

The spraying is also being done around the designated quarantine facilities where the ailing and the new arrivals from listed foreign countries are being shifted, sources from GHMC informed.

For disinfection, a solution of Sodium hypochlorite is being used, which is being sprayed using power sprayers and naphtha sprayers by the teams. About 2,000 of these machines have been deployed, officials informed.

A total of 125 teams constituting eight members each have been covering various areas in all 30 circles. In addition, disaster response forces under the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) too have been roped in for the spraying.

Houses within the radius of three kilometres around the source location are being sprayed with the disinfectants, and so far, 600 to 700 houses have been covered, officials said.

“Our first priority is to get the surroundings sprayed, where the infected stayed. Quarantine centres designated by the government come next. Spraying of public places is the least of our concern,” an official informed.

Though the chemical has no proof of efficacy in public places, constant calls from corporators and elected representatives are forcing the officials to take up spraying even in areas where no infection is suspected. Entomology teams are forced to take up fogging of certain areas too to boost public morale, though its effect on coronavirus is next to nil.

Friday has seen DRF teams in full protective gear spraying the chemical in public places such as Necklace Road, ostensibly to clear the areas of the COVID-19 virus.

On the other hand, there is reluctance from field level Sanitation and Entomology workers to enter the areas where infection is suspected, they said.

Attempts to sensitise them are on, and they are being supplied with kits with protective gear such as gloves and masks, besides hand sanitisers, the officials said.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has announced that six teams have been constituted with senior officials to monitor the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19. Two more teams have been kept in reserve, an official statement from GHMC informed.

The teams will coordinate with various wings with regard to the measures taken up at ground level, besides functioning as communication channel between government and ground staff.