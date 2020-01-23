High Court to decide on permission to rally

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the government to confirm on Friday if permission was granted to a rally and demonstration being organised at Charminar on Saturday midnight.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by a businessman seeking a direction to police not to permit the demonstration at Charminar protesting Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) and the Majlis-e-Ithehadul Muslimeen (MIM). The government counsel told the court that no permission was granted yet to the proposed meeting but he would inform the court after verifying with the authorities. The petitioner’s counsel recalled that the organisers violated rules during a similar rally taken out on January 10 in the city. The government counsel said the police department was geared up to tackle any situation.

Land issue

In another case, some plot owners of Bhagyanagar Housing Society brought to the notice of the HC that the state government was acting against the stand taken by its own top officials. The counsel of the plot owners told a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy that the State’s Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) earlier filed an affidavit stating that the society land cannot be registered in favour of third parties.

Now, the government was contending that the said land be registered in favour of third parties, the counsel said. The petition was related to a dispute between two parties over a land of 119 acres situated between Kukatpally and Hitec City area and valued at ₹6,000 crore. The matter was posted to February 4 for next hearing.