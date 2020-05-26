High Court tells govt. to collect samples from COVID victims

Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to collect samples from bodies of all persons, who died at government and private hospitals, for conducting COVID confirmation tests.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim directions while hearing five PIL petitions relating to COVID-19. The bench set aside an order of the government directing authorities not to conduct coronavirus tests by collecting samples from bodies of persons who died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the State.

After hearing contentions of the petitioners and Advocate General B.S. Prasad, the bench instructed the government to furnish a report with all details pertaining to the number of COVID-19 diagnostic tests conducted from May 1 to May 25 in the State. Precise information about the tests conducted on asymptomatic, high risk and confirmed cases should be incorporated in the report, the HC said.

The bench also wanted the government to furnish information about the diagnostic tests conducted on all migrant workers who came back to the State. It sought details of on number of migrant labourers who tested positive for the virus and if all of them were quarantined or not.

Passing the interim direction, the CJ said coronavirus had affected several countries leaving thousands of lives shattered. The US, said to be the country with the best medical facilities is reeling under the consequences of the virus with thousands dead, the bench said.

“Why Telangana government is doing less number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19. It cannot cite financial constraints as human lives are more important,” the bench observed. The State government should rise to the occasion and control further spread of the virus, the HC said.

The bench said the government should continue the diagnostic tests and step up their numbers. It asked the government to explain the guidelines or parameters based on which red zones were changed into orange and orange into green zones.

The HC directed Collectors of Suryapet and Nirmal districts to furnish details of the influx of migrant workers during the current month, number of tests conducted on them and how many tested positive for the virus. It asked the government to file the report by June 4.