High Court stays second phase of admission to MBBS, BDS courses

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday passed interim orders staying second phase of admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the State in the competent authority quota (convenor quota).

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice P. Keshav Rao gave the direction after hearing a writ petition filed by five students seeking an order to declare the admissions made in phase-II illegal since the officials failed to adhere to GO 550. They claimed that this GO making it mandatory to fill seats in open category first was not followed by officials of Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences.

They stated that while the GO 550 was followed during the first phase of admissions, it was give the go-by during the Phase-II. This had compelled students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Backward Classes, who had an opportunity to secure seats in open category, to get admissions only in reserved categories. The Bench, after hearing the contentions of senior lawyer A. Satya Prasad representing the petitioners, directed the state government to file counter by Tuesday.

In the petition, students stated that they had no grievance in respect of the admission under Phase-I as meritorious candidates belonging to reserved categories like the SCs, STs and BCs were given admission in open category as per their ranks. These admissions were in compliance with GO 114 of 2017 and GO 550 of 2001.

The High Court and the Supreme Court had upheld these GOs as several petitions were filed, challenging their validity.

The verdict of the Apex Court made it clear that the authorities should follow these GOs while filling seats in medical colleges, said senior counsel. According to him, there were 2,535 medical seats other than minority quota and 330 medical seats in minority quota. After the Phase-I admissions, 712 medical seats were available for Phase-II.

The lawyer said in Phase-II, officials of the Health University first started filling seats left under reserved categories. Actually, the five candidates who filed the petition had an opportunity to secure seats in the open category by virtue of the ranks they secured if the open category seats were filled first. But, owing to the decision of to fill reserved category seats first, these candidates were compelled to get admission under the reserved quota.