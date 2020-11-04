High Court seeks info on RTE enforcement

HYDERABAD

04 November 2020 23:04 IST

Hearing posted for November 20

Telangana High Court on Wednesday sought to know if its earlier direction to identify sections of poor and deprived sections eligible to avail benefits under Right to Education Act were implemented by the State government.

Hearing a batch of PIL petitions on RTE Act, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said the direction was given on October 14.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, appearing for the government, said a counter affidavit was filed on the matter.

Advertising

Advertising

He informed the bench that the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government issued GO 44 to enforce RTE Act. But a bench of the HC passed a direction suspending the GO after Nalanda Educational Society filed a writ petition on the matter.

This direction was still in force, the Special Government Pleader said.

That petition was transferred to AP HC following bifurcation of the State, Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao said.

The bench posted the PIL pleas to November 20 for next hearing.

In a separate matter, Telangana HC on Wednesday said it would hear pleas relating to Agri-Gold depositors from Monday.