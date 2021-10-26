High Court reserves order in PIL pleas over Dalit Bandhu implementation

HYDERABAD

26 October 2021 00:19 IST

Telangana High Court on Monday reserved orders in a batch of PIL petitions over implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency where a bypoll is being held on Saturday.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy reserved the orders, after hearing contentions of the petitioners’ counsels.

While two PIL peas were filed seeking a direction to set aside Election Commission of India’s order deferring Dalit Bandhu scheme implementation till completion of the bypoll in Huzurabad, another plea sought stalling of the scheme since its enforcement was likely to influence voters. Appearing for one of the petitioners, lawyer Sharath Kumar said people would lose hope over execution of the scheme if it was stopped, drawing a parallel with the distribution of Rs. 10,000 financial assistance to flood affected families in 2020 during GHMC elections.

The financial aid was stopped abruptly during GHMC elections with the assurance that it would resume soon after the Baldia polls. However, it was not continued after GHMC elections, Mr. Sharath Kumar said. Referring to deferment of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad bypoll, the lawyer contended that it is an ongoing scheme and the ECI was not empowered to stall it.

He argued that no political party objected to the implementation of the scheme. The deferment of the scheme has become an issue in the by-poll with the political parties indulging in blame game over persons responsible for it. He requested the court to direct the ECI to reveal on whose complaint it had stopped.

Lawyer Shashi Kiran, appearing for another petitioner, said the scheme should not be implemented in Huzurabad as it would influence the voters. Additional Advocate General J. Ramachandra Rao told the court that Dalit Bandhu was being implemented in Huzurabad as pilot project, having been already launched in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Meanwhile, the bench also reserved orders in two writ petitions filed by DSP Vasam Surender and Inspector K. Narsimha Reddy stating that the three-member commission inquiring into Disha encounter was not adhering to certain provisions of the law.