High Court notices to State govt. over nomination of three MLCs

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 00:08 IST

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to State government in a writ petition seeking to quash the nomination of Goreti Venkanna, Baswaraju Saraiah and Boggarapu Dayanand as MLCs under Governor quota.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed order to serve notices to Chief Secretary along with the three MLCs. The petitioner T. Dhangopal Rao, a social activist, also requested the HC to instruct the three MLCs not to hold the office till it adjudicated the plea.

Mr. Rao wanted the court to declare action of the Governor and Chief Secretary in nominating the three MLCs as amounting to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner, who filed an application to the Governor requesting for his nomination as MLC, appealed to the HC to set aside the ‘non-speaking and unreasoned order’ of the Governor with regard to his application.

Mr. Rao sought a direction from the court to consider his application for nomination as MLC in compliance with the direction of Allahabad High Court verdict with regard to nomination of MLCs in Governor quota. The petitioner claimed that he secured copy of the Recommendation File of the Cabinet Ministers relating to nomination of the three persons as MLCs.

The petitioner stated that the Governor acted contrary to the law laid down by Allahabad High Court. As per that verdict, Cabinet has no locus standi to advise the Governor in matters of nomination of MLCs under Governor quota. Hence, the Court has to examine the validity of the action of Governor nominating these three persons as MLCs, the petitioner contended.

The bench posted the plea after four weeks for next hearing.