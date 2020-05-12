High Court nod for Intermediate valuation

Telangana High Court on Tuesday permitted the Board of Intermediate Education to go ahead with valuation of 9,65,000 answer scripts of Intermediate students.

A bench of Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice K. Lakshman, hearing a PIL plea moved as lunch motion, directed the government to comply with all guidelines like observing physical distance, wearing masks and usage of sanitisers by all persons involved in the process. A social activist K. Omprakash had moved the lunch motion challenging the spot valuation of Intermediate answer scripts.

Following lockdown, the valuation of Intermediate answer scripts had been kept in abeyance. Recently, the Intermediate Board decided to begin the process of valuation and roped in the services of nearly 10,000 lecturers for the process.

The petitioner expressed apprehensions that assembly of lecturers for valuation of papers would give scope for the spread of the virus.

The bench rejected his contentions, stating that there could not be complete lockdown for ever.

If discovering a vaccine for the virus took two years, all works could not be stopped for that long, apprehending that something would go wrong, the bench said. Advocate General B.S. Prasad said valuation of the answer scripts would be completed in 10 days.

Process begins

Valuation of Intermediate answer scripts began on Tuesday with 4,350 teachers pressed into service across the State in 34 camps.

On the first day, only English, Sanskrit, Math and Civics subjects were taken up for valuation. A statement by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said that in addition to the 12 spot valuation camps, 22 buildings were hired to maintain physical distance among the teachers.

Examination personnel were given masks, sanitisers and liquid soaps while their temperature was also recorded with the infra-red guns. Spot valuation camps were fogged and cleaned with disinfectants.

In the GHMC area, transportation was provided for staff to all the five valuation camps. Similarly, RTC made arrangements for the transport of personnel in the districts.

Telangana Private Junior Colleges Managements Association president Gouri Satish handed over 3,000 bottles of sanitisers for use at the camps.