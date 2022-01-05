High Court grants bail to Bandi Sanjay

Judge observes that Karimnagar magistrate failed to apply judicial mind while remanding the MP

Observing that the Karimnagar magistrate did not apply his mind while remanding Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay in judicial custody, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted him bail.

The judge said the MP should be set free forthwith on furnishing a personal bond. After hearing the criminal petition moved as lunch motion by Mr. Sanjay, the judge also stayed the remand order issued by the Karimnagar magistrate sending the MP in judicial custody. The judge, however, said the MP and his followers should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government while carrying out their political activities.

Mr. Sanjay, who is also BJP State president, undertook ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ at the BJP office in Karimnagar protesting against GO 317 related to re-allotment of teachers to different districts .

A posse of policemen arrived at the BJP office after 10 p.m., broke open the doors and shifted him to the police station along with his associates . “Prima facie, we don’t find that the learned magistrate applied his judicial mind while remanding the petitioner in judicial custody till January 17,” the judge observed.

Having issued an FIR under different sections of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Karimnagar police filed a memo before the magistrate seeking to add Section 333 of IPC. They contended that the ACP sustained an injury on his right hand finger. This was permitted by the magistrate even as no medical certificate was presented by the police. This showed that the magistrate passed order mechanically, the judge noted. “From perusal of the remand report, it is clear that the petitioner was leading a political demonstration which is not unnatural in democracy,” Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed.

The judge also noted the submission of the prosecution that the MP and his supporters grossly flouted COVID-19 norms. Public Prosecutor Pratap Reddy told the court that the police tried to take the MP and his followers into preventive custody at the BJP office, but the latter attacked the police with chairs and other objects.

On hearing the PP, the judge said the accused was a member of Parliament. Police could have shifted him to the city outskirts and let him off later. Former Advocate General and senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy, the petitioner’s counsel, said the MP’s remand order cannot be sustained, adding that the MP was only highlighting the grievances of government school teachers.