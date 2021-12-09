High Court dismisses PIL plea over DGP appointment

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 22:37 IST

Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL petition filed more than two years ago challenging the appointment of M. Mahender Reddy as Director General of Police (DGP) of the State.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji, delivering the verdict, said that the Supreme Court had earlier observed that service matters were not maintainable as PIL petitions.

Telangana government on November 12, 2017 appointed senior IPS officer Mr. Mahender Reddy as DGP in-charge. Subsequently, he was made DGP (Head of Police Force) on April 12, 2018. A private employee Vijay Gopal of Secunderabad approached the HC by filing a PIL plea challenging Mr. Reddy’s appointment as DGP.

Advertising

Advertising

He contended that, as per the norms, the State should have selected as DGP one of the three senior most police officers who were empanelled for that rank by the Union Public Service Commission. However, the State government appointed Mr. Reddy by enacting the Telangana Police (Selection and Appointment of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Act-2018, the petitioner stated contending that this was done to by-pass the norm of selecting one of the three senior most police officers.

The petitioner’s counsel Yakarapu Sheelu contended that even that Act was challenged before the Supreme Court.

The apex court was yet to deliver verdict on that issue. Moreover, Mr. Reddy’s appointment was in violation of the rules laid down by the Supreme Court in the matter of Prakash Singh and others versus Union of India.

Defending the government’s decision, Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the appointment of DGP was a service matter and the apex court had already passed orders stating that PIL pleas on service matters were not maintainable. The CJ sought to know as to “how the petitioner was aggrieved by the appointment of the DGP”.

“What is the public interest involved in it..? I want to know the public interest involved in this petition..?”, the CJ said. Dismissing the petition, the bench said it did not want to interfere in the matter since the apex court was already examining the issue of appointment of the DGP in a different petition.

As the petitioner counsel continued to present the contentions, the bench said its order can be challenged in the apex court.