High alert sounded as Godavari level touches 46 feet at Bhadrachalam

A high alert was sounded all along the Godavari river and low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam division with the water level in the swirling river nearing the second warning level of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday night.

The Godavari crossed the first warning level of 43 feet at 5.30 a.m., reached 46 feet at 7 p.m. and continued to rise till last reports came in. The district administration issued the first flood warning early in the morning and instructed sectoral officers, including the officials of the Revenue, Irrigation and other allied departments, to remain on high alert following heavy inflows from the upper riparian region.

Flood water submerged a portion of the bathing ghats on the banks of the river in the temple-town prompting the officials to step up vigil in the entire precincts of the karakatta (flood bank) to prevent drowning incidents. Two boats were stationed on the banks of the river and personnel of the NDRF deployed at vantage positions to take up relief and rescue operations, if needed.

A district level control room (08744 241950) was opened at the Collectorate in Kothagudem in addition to the control room (08743 232444) functioning from the Sub-Collector’s office in Bhadrachalam town for effectively monitoring the rising water level on a 24X7 basis. Collector Rajat Kumar Saini, along with Bhadrachalam ITDA, Project Officer V P Gautham, and Sub-Collector Bhavesh Mishra, inspected the flood bank and the river front in the temple-town. Later, he reviewed the arrangements to deal with any exigency and shift people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to relief camps.