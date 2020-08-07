HFNC oxygen devices donated to railway hospitals

HFNC oxygen devices being donated to SCR.

HYDERABAD

07 August 2020 22:32 IST

It has oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube

Some major cement companies and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have come forward to strengthen the efforts of the SCR in providing COVID treatment at railway hospitals.

These companies have donated 12 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) oxygen devices, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to SCR. These HFNC devices are very useful in treating COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory infections.

Three railway hospitals — Central Hospital, Lallaguda, and Divisional Railway Hospitals at Vijayawada and Guntakal, have been chosen for treating both serving and retired railway employees and their dependants having mild or very mild symptoms. These hospitals have ventilators. But, HFNC oxygen devices will strengthen the facilities. RVNL has donated 10 devices. Ultra Tech Cements and Bharathi Cements donated a unit each.

Advertising

Advertising

HFNC units will help in early treatment of COVID patients requiring regular flow using an oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube and nasal cannula. It comes with inbuilt flow generator capable of delivering oxygen flow in the range of 2 to 25 litres of oxygen in paediatric mode and 10 to 60 litres in adult mode.

It comes with an inbuilt air or oxygen blender and inbuilt air source without a need for external compressor. GM Gajanan Mallya while accepting the devices, hailed the initiative.