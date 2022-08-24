Hexagon R&D hub, BVRIT college ink pact on industry-ready engineers

HCCI to ramp up hiring at Hyderabad facility

HCCI to ramp up hiring at Hyderabad facility

Technology major Hexagon’s research and development hub Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI) and BVRIT Hyderabad College of Engineering have entered into a memorandum of understanding to prepare students for the evolving industry needs.

Internships, mentorship, exposure to latest technologies along with software engineering practices and possible employment offers will be key components of their engagement. The students will be able to participate in paid projects on industry-specific use cases, HCCI said following the MoU event here in which senior VP and general manager Navaneet Mishra, Hexagon CTO Burkhard Boeckem and Sri Vishnu Educational Society vice-chairman Ravichandra Rajagopal participated.

HCCI will help BVRIT curate curriculum concerning Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The plan also includes providing exposure to collaborative technology-focused events and hackathons. This is the fifth shared university project for HCCI since 2015, it said in a release.

“Making the university’s curriculum industry-responsive is a win-win relationship for both – engineering R&D firms and institutions of higher learning. These industry-academia ties have greatly aided our efforts to expand the talent pool ready for industry engagement,” Mr.Mishra said.

Raise headcount to 2,000

Responding to media queries, he said HCCI will be hiring 230-240 people, primarily deep engineering R&D talent as well as those familiar with cloud technologies, this year. Most of it will be lateral hire that will take the headcount of the facility in Hyderabad to more than 2,000.

India headcount of Hexagon is 3,000, which includes 1,800 at the facility here, and 250 each in the technology development centres in Bengaluru and Pune. It also has sales offices in many cities in the country. The global headcount of Hexagon is 23,000, he said.