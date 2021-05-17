Hetero to supply 9,700 Remdesivir vials every week

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said pharma company Hetero has agreed to supply nearly 9,700 vials of Remdesivir injection used in the treatment of COVID-19 to the district per week.

Thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention, the pharma company has given its nod to deliver a little over 1,300 vials of Remdesivir injection to the COVID empanelled hospitals in the district per day, he said, adding that the allotment will help cater to the requirements of the hospitalised needy COVID-19 patients. The Minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the COVID-19 ward in the district headquarters hospital here on Monday.

He enquired about the health condition of the patients at the COVID-19 ward and distributed food packets to them.

Mr Kumar said oxygen supply to the COVID care centres and other notified hospitals has been bolstered and effective measures have been taken to conduct oxygen audit for proper utilisation of the oxygen cylinders and avoid wastage of the precious life-saving gas.

The district level high-power committee is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and supply of oxygen, anti-viral drugs, and other logistical arrangements to tackle the pandemic and provide timely treatment to COVID-19 patients, he noted.

Earlier in the day, the Minister reviewed COVID-19 prevention and control measures and healthcare services to COVID-19 patients at the district-level high-power committee meeting held in the ZP conference hall in the town.

Collector R V Karnan, Additional Collector Madhusudhan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, the representatives of the empanelled private hospitals, office-bearers of the IMA district chapter and others were present.

The Minister expressed his ire at the management of an errant private hospital in the town for allegedly trying to purchase more than 200 vials of Remdesivir injections directly without informing the high-power committee.

“Any malpractice and sale of Remdesivir injections at a higher price above the MRP will be dealt with sternly and the errant hospitals, if any, found exploiting the COVID-19 patients, will be seized, he warned.

A strict vigil is being maintained on the supply and utilisation of COVID-19 anti-viral drugs and oxygen to prevent black-marketing of the anti-viral drugs and lifesaving gas, the Minister noted.

The Minister handed over 1,100 Remdesivir injections allotted to the COVID empanelled hospitals during the meeting.