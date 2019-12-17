Hetero launches combo drug for HIV

Drug-maker Hetero on Tuesday announced the launch of an antiretroviral combination in the country.

The product under the brand name of ‘Taffic’ is the generic version of Gilead’s Biktarvy and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare in India.

A release from Hetero said Taffic, a once-a-day single pill, is a combination of three medicines – Bictegravir (50mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), and Tenofovir Alafenamide (25mg). The drug is indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type (HIV-1) infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history or replacing the current antiretroviral regimen in those who have viral copies less than 50 per ml in the blood at least for three months with no prior treatment failure and resistance to any components.

Taffic, manufactured at Hetero’s facility in Hyderabad, helps prevent HIV from multiplying and works together to decrease the amount of HIV in the patient’s blood to undetectable levels. The release said Hetero will be making the latest combination drug available in 116 low and middle-income countries, subject to approvals from the regulatory authorities in those countries.