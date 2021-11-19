Heritage walk today

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 00:20 IST

G.P. Birla's Archaeological & Astronomical Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI) along with India Tourism and Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad, is organising a ‘Heritage Walk’ in the Archaeology and Doll museum of the B M Birla Science Museum as a part of World Heritage Week celebrations on November 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. It is open to all, and those interested can register their names by logging on to http://shorturl.at/evIZ8. More information can be had on cell number: 7396866599.

