G.P. Birla's Archaeological & Astronomical Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI) along with India Tourism and Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad, is organising a ‘Heritage Walk’ in the Archaeology and Doll museum of the B M Birla Science Museum as a part of World Heritage Week celebrations on November 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. It is open to all, and those interested can register their names by logging on to http://shorturl.at/evIZ8. More information can be had on cell number: 7396866599.
Heritage walk today
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 19, 2021 00:20 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 19, 2021 00:20 IST
