Heritage trail organised to raise awareness

Published - October 06, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), in collaboration with retired officials from the Geological Survey of India and civil society groups, organised a ‘Geo Heritage Trail’ and a Talk on ‘Geo Diversity’ at Fakhruddin Gutta in Hyderabad to mark International Geo Diversity Day 2024. Chairman of DHAT Veda Kumar Manikonda stressed on Telangana’s rich geological heritage, highlighting that formations such as Pandavulu Gutta are in need of official recognition. Former GSI Director-General Chakkilam Venugopal Rao described the region’s hills as geological wonders, part of the 2.5 billion-year-old Hyderabad Granite Catholic Complex, calling for further study and preservation of Telangana’s geo-diversity sites.

