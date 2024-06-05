ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage Foods shares surge 20% to ₹546.95 each  

Published - June 05, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Heritage Foods shares surged 20% Wednesday to a 52-week high of ₹546.95 each on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development came in the backdrop of the dairy company founder and TDP supremo N..Chandrababu Naidu all set to become Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. Besides winning the Assembly polls with a thumping majority, TDP has emerged as the second-largest constituent of the National Democratic Alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr.Naidu, who with friends and associates promoted Heritage Foods in 1992, through his family members hold a 41.30% stake in the company that is one of the leading dairy players.

In June, the company celebrated its 33rd foundation day. To mark the occasion, it introduced a new range of pure ghee laddus under Truly Good brand name as well as an ice-cream range besides launching new packaging formats for its farm fresh UHT milk and GlucoShakti whey-based energy drink, Heritage said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US