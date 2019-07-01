Heritage fest for school students begins today

Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad, is organising a mega festival ‘Heritage Fest’, a competition of Indian heritage-based events for school students from LKG to class 10, from July 1.

The festival will cover 1,000 schools in the city and 30,000-odd students are expected to take part.

This will be an open competition for students from any school with free entry for events like colouring, painting, Gita, sloka chanting, classical dance and vocal, music, cookery, Pushpalankara, rangoli, drama, folk dance and storytelling to tap children’s creativity, intellect, and artistic inclinations, said organisation president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

Competitions would be held at Vysya Hostel, Kacheguda; Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills; Mahboob Degree College, Patry Centre; Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam, Ramakrishnapuram; Rishi School,Ghatkesar; Arya Vysya Yuvajana Sangam, Trimulgherry; Vysya Bhavan Kalyana Mandapam, Feelkhana; Oasis High School Oasis School, Shaikpet; Vasavi Kanyaka Parasmeswari Temple, Kothapet; G. Pulla Reddy Memorial School, Dilshuknagar; Vikas the Concept School, Miyapur; G. Pulla Reddy School, Mehidipatnam; Pulluri Narayana Das Kalyana Mandapam, KPHB Colony; Akshaya Patra Foundation, Kandhi; Sri Rama School of CBSE, Nizampet and New Nagarjuna High School, Vikarabad.

Details can be sought on 77300-21444. Winners will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, apart from mementos and trophies.